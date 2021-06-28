FFIRI: Skocic to lead Iran in Round 3 of WCQ’s

350 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced that Dragan Skocic will remain as Iran coach in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers Round 3.

The Croat led Iran in the Round 2, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ earned four successive wins over Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq in Group C.

FFIRI president Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem said that the federation reached an agreement with Skocic to cooperate with him until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers Round 3.

The media reports had already suggested that the football federation would make decision about the coach after the draw for the next round of World Cup qualifying, scheduled for July 1.

Skocic was appointed as Iran coach on February 2020 and under his leadership Iran have won seven matches in a row.

Former Iran coaches Branko Ivankovic and Carlos Queiroz were rumored to be in consideration for coaching job in Iran national team.