Belarus to host Iran in futsal friendly matches

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team has been invited to Belarus for two friendly matches.

The Football Federation of Belarus has invited Team Melli to hold a training camp in the country from August 28 to September 1.

Leila Yarmohammadi, head of the futsal department of Iranâ€™s Football Federation, has said the federation is considering the offer.

Iran is preparing for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group F along with Argentina, USA and Serbia.