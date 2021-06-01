Saman Ghoddos to miss Hong Kong WCQ

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – MANAMA, Iran football team midfielder Saman Ghoddos will miss the first match against Hong Kong football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Ghoddos didnâ€™t participate in Iranâ€™s training camp since he had to stay in England with his club Brantford for the Championship play-off final.

He will be absent in Iranâ€™s first match.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Jong Kong on Thursday.

Iran will also meet Bahrain on June 7.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s team will play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively.