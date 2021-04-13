Chelsea 0-1 Porto: Mehdi Taremi scores incredible bicycle kick [VIDEO]

926 views

Chelsea are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side secured their place in the final four for the first time since 2013/14 on Tuesday evening, despite the fact they lost 1-0 to FC Porto in Seville.

Thankfully for the west London outfit, they won the first leg 2-0 and it was a pretty comfortable evening for the team once again if truth be told.

Porto offered very little in an attacking sense and had just one shot on target throughout the whole game.

However, that effort on Edouard Mendy’s goal was an absolute stunner by Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi.

The 28-year-old produced one of the best overhead kicks you will ever see and his acrobatic effort flew into the top corner of Chelsea’s goal.

This makes Olivier Giroud’s goal against Atletico Madrid look decidedly average!

What. A. Goal.

There’s no better way to sign off a memorable Champions League campaign than that.