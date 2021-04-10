Taremi scores as FC Porto win against Tondela [VIDEO]

140 views

Dnoticias.pt – TONDELA, FC Porto defeated Tondela 2-0 at the Joao Cordoso Stadium in the 26th round of the first division league.

The Dragons’ goals were scored by Spaniard Toni Martinez on the 19th minute, and Iranian Mehdi Taremi on the 83rd minute.

With this win, the squad under the command of Sergio Conceicao were able to reduce the distance to league leaders Sporting Lisbon.

FC Porto will face a decisive match in Seville next Tuesday, as they face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarter finals. The first leg of the series ended in a 2-0 victory to Chelsea FC.