Sayyadmanesh steals the show against Shakhtar [VIDEO]

Tasnim – LUHANSK, Zorya Luhansk striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh produced a stunning assist in the match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Zorya earned a valuable 1-0 win against second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League Sunday night.

The Iranian forward sent a pass to Dmytro Ivanisenya in the dying moments of the match to help his team beat Shakhtar.

Sayyadmanesh was named as Man of the Match at the end of the game.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 14 matches for Zorya.