Taremi assists opener as FC Porto win against Maritimo [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – FUNCHAL, FC Porto have kept their title hopes alive ahead of next week’s clash with Sporting after a late Otávio penalty secured a 2-1 victory against Marítimo.

The win reinstates a ten-point-gap between FC Porto and their upcoming first-placed opponents, Sporting Lisbon.

Porto pulled the curtains on Matchday 20 with an important win away, setting themselves up for Saturday’s must-win fixture at home to Sporting.

Mehdi Taremi assisted the first goal for the Dragons. returning a quick pass in the opponent’s box back to Uribe who finished the play for the opener on the 14th minute.

Maritimo responded immediately, with Leo Andrade bringing the scoreline level on the 18th minute.

Late drama ensued, as FC Porto was awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute, which was successfully put away by Otavio.

The match involved three Iranians on the field during a Portuguese Liga Nos match for the first time. Mehdi Taremi featured for FC Porto, as his countryman, Amir Abedzadeh was in net, aswell as forward Ali Alipour, who came on as a substitute, represented Maritimo.