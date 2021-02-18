Graham Potter gives injury updates on Lamptey, Webster and Jahanbakhsh

227 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Albion head coach Graham Potter has given an update on Alireza Jahnabakhsh, Tariq Lamptey and the rest of his squad ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace at the Amex on Monday night.

Lamptey has not featured since the draw at Fulham in December due to a hamstring injury.

Webster missed the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday night after going off with an ankle injury in the draw against Burnley a couple of weeks ago.

Jahanbakhsh has not featured since the FA Cup third round against Newport last month due to injury.

However Potter gave an update on them and the rest of the squad.

He said: “No he (Lamptey) wont be available on Monday that will be too soon for him.

“But he is making good progress though, we are hoping that he will back with the group and the weekend and be back in training next week.

“Adam (Webster) is looking unlikely for the game we are still assessing the damage to his ligaments. So it looks quite likely he will miss the game.

“Danny has been training well, so the only thing he has been lacking is game time. But we are building that up with training and he had a good session today.

“The same with Ali, he just needed a bit more time coming back from his injury, but he will be available for the squad on Monday night.”