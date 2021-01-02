Daei not interested in FFIRI elections

74 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) appears set to elect a new President on February 28 but Ali Daei has denied rumors that he is going to participate in the elections.

Voting has been delayed multiple times because FIFA demanded changes be made to the FFIRI’s statutes, alleging government interference.

FIFA first told the FFIRI that changes needed to be made in 2019, and in May of 2020 it rejected a set of FFIRI documents it judged did not resolve the issues.

Ali Daei, the world’s all-time leading goalscorer, has said he has no intention to take part in the elections.

Some local media reports suggested that the ex-Iran forward and Ali Karimi, former Team Melli midfielder, are going to participate in the elections.