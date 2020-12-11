Alireza Beiranvand: A remarkable debut from the Iranian hero [VIDEO]

687 views

Voetballkrant – LONDON, The Iranian fans had been bombarding Antwerp’s social media for weeks, and were heard yesterday: Alireza Beiranvand, their hero, was between the posts against Tottenham for the first time. Beiranvand could look back on a good match, although his somewhat unusual style of goalkeeping was also striking.

Arriving at the all-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there are worse places to make your debut for your new club. Beiranvand had to wait months for it, but on Thursday the time had finally come for the 28-year-old goalie.

Despite his international experience (33 caps for Iran), Beiranvand seemed nervous by the circumstances. In the opening phase, for example, he went under a high ball twice and was – not for the last – caught in a bad long ball.

Dal Paran

Apart from this, Beiranvand was well in the game. He made himself noticed several times with his infamous long (and remarkably tight) throws. A talent that he owes to Dal Paran, a popular game in which the Iranians try to throw a stone as far as possible. But also, and above all, he had some very good saves.

Just before halftime, he kept Vinicius from a goal by coming out quickly and appropriately. The fact that the ball landed in his crotch are risks of the trade. He had a final answer to Bale’s floating free-kick, but Beiranvand was unlucky as Vinicius reacted faster than the defense of the Great Old. His reflexes to a hard shot from Son was also to be seen.

Unorthodox

Filip Joos cataloged Beiranvand’s way of playing under the heading ‘unorthodox’, while Gert Verheyen spoke of ‘special’ on Sporza.

We dare to doubt whether he will immediately take over 1st spot from Jean Butez, but it is clear that with Beiranvand, Antwerp has a goalkeeper with many qualities up his sleeve.