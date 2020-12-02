Bashar Resan to leave Persepolis after 2020 ACL finals

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iraqi iconic midfielder Bashar Resan will leave Iranian football team Persepolis after the 2020 AFC Champions League final.

Resan played a great role in the 2020 AFC Champions League (West), helping Persepolis reach the final for the second time in three years.

He also helped the Reds win three Iran Professional League titles, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups.

The Iranian team will face the East Zone champion on December 19 in Doha, Qatar.

Resan has been linked with a move to Qatari teams Al-Arabi and Al-Rayyan.