Former Team Melli captains react to passing of Diego Maradona

165 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Three Iranian football legends shared their reactions to the death of Argentina football star Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who captained Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, passed away at the age of 60 due to a heart attack at his home on Wednesday.

The former captains of Iran national football team reacted on Instagram to the death of the Argentine football legend.

“Maradona was a football phenomenon on the field,” Al Daei, who holds the record of the all-time men’s international top goalscorer, wrote on his Instagram account.

Ali Karimi, known as the “Maradona of Asia” for his dribbling skills, paid his respects to the football legendary, posting a message on his Instagram.

“There will be no other player like you,” Karimi wrote.

Ex-Iran legendary goalkeeper Ahmadreza Abedzadeh, dubbed the Eagle of Asia, also posted a message on Instagram, writing: “World star Diego Maradona died.”