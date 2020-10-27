FFIRI confirms friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina

77 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Bosnian and Herzegovina football team will host Iran in a friendly at the Asim Ferhatovic stadium in Sarajevo on Nov. 12th.

The match will be held at 18 p.m. local time behind closed doors due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Iran have already played six times with the European team, where they have emerged victorious in four matches and lost a match. One match ended in a draw.

Team Melli had previously defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8th in Tashkent in a friendly match. They were also scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later, but the match was called off after Malian players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran are currently preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.