Mohsen Ashouri candidate to take charge of Iran U-19

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis midfielder Mohsen Ashouri has been nominated to take charge of the Iran U-19 football team.

The team has been without a coach after Parviz Mazloumi stepped down from his role on October 10 to work as Esteghlal’s sporting director.

Ashouri, 55, has already coached at the grassroots level in the Iranian football clubs.

Former Naft Masjed Soleyman coach Mehdi Tartar also was a candidate to lead the team but he didn’t reach an agreement with Iran football Federation.