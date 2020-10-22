Iran move one spot up in FIFA ranking

69 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team climbed one place up to 29th in October’s edition of FIFA ranking.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly match on Oct. 8 in Tashkent.

Japan remained the best Asian team and 27th in the world.

While the podium remains the same, the gap has narrowed between top-ranked Belgium and their immediate pursuers, France and Brazil, following the Red Devils’ loss to England (4th) in the UEFA Nations League – their first defeat since November 2018.

The biggest climber this month was Malta (180th, + 6), who jumped six places courtesy of victories over Gibraltar (195th, unchanged) and Latvia (142nd, -5) and a draw with Andorra (145th, -8). Also worthy of note is the progress of Ecuador (60th, +4), Panama (77th, +4) and Israel (88th, +5).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 26 Nov, 2020.