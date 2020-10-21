Mehrdad Mohammadi scores ss Al-Arabi earns late win [VIDEO]

116 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian player Mehrdad Mohammadi scored in the stoppage time as Al-Arabi pulled off a sensational 2-1 win over Umm Salal in the QNB Stars League at the Al Arabi Stadium.

The match seemed to be heading for a draw before Mohammadi struck in dying seconds of the match. The victory was much-needed for Al-Arabi as it was its first of the season as it climbed out of the relegation zone.

Al-Arabi sits in seventh position with four points.

Abdulaziz al-Ansari had given Arabi lead in the first half before Abdennour Belhocini pulled one back for Umm Salal in the 68th minute through a penalty.

Mohammadi scored a brilliantly-executed bicycle kick in the stoppage time.