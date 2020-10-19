Khaled Shafiei joins Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings

71 views

Tasnim – NILPHARMANI, Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei joined Bangladeshi champion Bashundhara Kings on a one-year deal.

Shafiei’s move from Iran Professional League outfit Sepahan is a welcome boost for the Nilphamari side as it bids to bolster the backline as it prepares to defend Bangladesh Premier League title.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, club president Imrul Hassan said the defender is a worthy addition to the Bashundhara squad.

“We were looking for a good defender to strengthen our defense. I received many biodatas, but chose him (Khaled) because I feel he is more worthy than others.”

Shafiei, who spent the majority of his career in Iran, is determined to return the trust shown to him by bringing silverware to the Dhaka-based club.

“Bashundhara is the best and most popular team in Bangladesh. It trusts in me; now it is my responsibility to give them good in return. I will try to give trophies to Kings’ fans,” said the 33-year-old former FC Seoul player.

The Bangladeshi top flight is scheduled to start on December 19, with the Federation Cup, won by The Kings last year, serving as the curtain raiser.