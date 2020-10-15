AFC Futsal Championship 2020 Postponed

27 views

Tasnim News – TEHRAN, The AFC Futsal Championship Kuwait 2020 was postponed to 2021.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), after discussions with the Kuwait Football Association and all relevant parties, has decided to further postpone the competition and it will now be held in 2021.

The decision was confirmed after taking careful consideration of the safety and well-being of all Participating Teams and stakeholders and in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait.

The new dates for the Competition and other related matters and information will be communicated in due course, the AFC said.

Iran has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.