Al-Sadd wary of Persepolis threat: Xavi

Tasnim – DOHA, Al-Sadd football team head coach Xavi says that they know that Persepolis is a difficult opponent.

The 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 continues on Sunday with the first fixture of the day pitting Iran’s Persepolis against Al-Sadd at Education City Stadium.

“Persepolis defeated us in the semi-final two years ago, so the players are aware of how difficult an opponent the team is,” said Xavi, who was club captain in that 2018 match-up.

“Our style is straightforward; we like to keep possession and impose our rhythm on the match. Persepolis has a level of intensity and enthusiasm I have never seen. In this competition, every ball and every moment is important. We have to fight for every ball, win the second ball every time and continue to work hard until the final whistle,” the Spaniard added.

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini also says to play against organized Al-Sadd is very difficult.

“We face a difficult encounter against a strong and organized Al-Sadd team,” said Hosseini ahead of the Sunday encounter.

“All teams in the AFC Champions League are strong and we know Al-Sadd has some really good players especially in attack, but we have intelligent analysts who will do well to analyze the opponents and the coaching staff will help us prepare well. It will be a tough game for both sides.”