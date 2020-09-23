Ghoddos happy to start new chapter with Brentford [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – LONDON, Iran international winger Saman Ghoddos says he is happy and excited to start this new chapter as new player of Brentford.

The 27-year-old attacked joined English Championship club Brentford on Monday from French club Amiens on loan with an option of a permanent deal.

“Thanks to Brentford and everybody involved for making this happen. I’m very happy and excited to start this new chapter as a Bee.

“And thank you to Amiens for these two years, it’s been a bumpy ride but I am grateful for all the support from the players and the staff that I have received. I believe in you. ALLEZ Amiens SC!,” Ghoddos shared on his Instagram account.