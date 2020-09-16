Alireza Mansourian reaches agreement with Tractor

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Former Esteghlal coach Alireza Mansourian reached an agreement to take charge of Tractor football team.

Tractor has parted company with Saket Elhami and reportedly reached the final agreement with Mansourian.

The Tabriz-based football team had negotiated with Ali Daei and Farhad Majidi too.

Mansourian has not coached a team since parting ways with Zob Ahan in December 2019.

The 48-year-old trainer started his coaching career in 2009 as Pas Hamedan coach and has headed Iran U-23, Naft Tehran and Esteghlal since then.

Tractor will participate at the next year’s AFC Champions League play-offs qualification as champion of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.