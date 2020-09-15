ACL: Persepolis seal a late win over Al Taawoun [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Persepolis football team of Iran earned a late win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun on Matchday Three of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group C on Tuesday.

Persepolis defender Shojae Khalilzadeh scored the winner in the 83rd minute following a corner kick.

Persepolis had lost to Al Duhail of Qatar 2-0 in their opening match and were held to a 2-2 draw by Emirati side Sharjah.

Earlier in the day, Al Duhail defeated Sharjah 2-1 in the group.

Despite the defeat, Al Taawoun remain top of Group C thanks to a superior head-to-head record over second-placed Al Duhail SC who had beaten Sharjah FC earlier in the day to reach six points, while Persepolis climb above Sharjah into second place with four points, just two behind the group leaders at the halfway point.