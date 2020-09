(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian-German coach Alexander Nouri has been shortlisted to take charge of Esteghlal football team.

Esteghlal has been in negotiation with Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni but they have not reached an agreement so far.

Now, Iranian media reports suggest that the Blues are going to hold negotiation with Nouri.

Nouri has been without a team since parting company with Hertha BSC in April.

Esteghlal is headed by Majid Namjoo Motlagh at the moment.