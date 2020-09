(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DOHA, Persepolis midfielder Mehdi Torabi has reportedly reached an agreement with Qatari football club Al-Arabi.

According to Staddoha, Torabi, who is at the Aspire Academy in Doha, will join Al-Arabi.

He will join his countryman Mehrdad Mohammadi who has recently signed a contract with the Qatari football club.

Torabi joined Persepolis in July 2018 and helped the Reds win two Iran Professional League titles, one Hazfi Cup, and one Super Cup.