(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – SHENZHEN, Iranian international defender Morteza Pouraliganji has officially joined the Chinese football team Shenzhen.

The 28-year-old defender has joined Shenzhen from Qatari side Al-Arabi SC.

Pouraliganji has already played in Chinese team Tianjin Teda in 2015.

Shenzhen is headed by Jordy, the former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder, and son of late Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

Pouraliganji represented Iran at the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups and 2018 FIFA World Cup.