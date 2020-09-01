Al Arabi complete signing of Mehrdad Mohammadi

1 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Qatari football club Al Arabi have completed the signing of Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi on Monday.

The 27-year-old player has joined Al Arabi on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Mohammadi, who was a member of Portuguese team Aves last season, had been linked with a move to French top flight football team Saint-Etienne and Scottish Celtic but opted to join the Qatari team.

He has replaced his compatriot Morteza Pouraliganji in Al Arabi.

Mohammadi joined Aves from Sepahan in July 2019 and scored eight goals and delivered five assists in 28 appearances in the Portuguese team.