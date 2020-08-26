Omid Ebrahimi and Younes Delfi to Sepahan [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football club are reportedly to sign Younes Delfi and Omid Ebrahimi.

Ebrahimi currently plays at Qatari club Al Ahli and Delfi has recently parted ways with Belgian Club Charleroi.

Sepahan completed the signing of Danial Esmaeilifar on Tuesday and is going to strengthen itself for the upcoming season.

Sepahan finished in fifth place in the 2019-20 Iran Professional League (IPL) season and failed to qualify for the next year’s AFC Champions League.

Former secretary general of Iran Football Federation Mohammad Reza Saket was named Sepahan general manager on Tuesday.