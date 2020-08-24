Brentford in advanced talks to seal transfer agreement for 26-year-old

0 views

Football League World – BRENTFORD, Brentford are closing in on a deal to sign Amiens attacker Saman Ghoddos, as per RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Bees are currently in advanced talks to seal a move for the 26-year-old who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, whether that be out wide or through the middle as a striker.

The Iran international looks set to be a potential replacement for Said Benrahma who looks increasingly likely to depart the west London club, with a host of Premier League clubs heavily linked with a transfer swoop for the Algerian after a stellar 2019/20 campaign.

Amiens were relegated from the French Ligue 1 this season and it seems that Ghoddos was not too keen on the idea of playing football in Ligue 2, as per this report.

The 26-year-old would become Thomas Frank’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Charlie Goode from Northampton Town.

The verdict



The Sweden-born attacker looks a real useful addition for Brentford, and as we’ve seen so many times before, the Bees rarely make an error in the transfer window.

Ghoddos offers experience, versatility and real creativity and looks an ideal replacement for Benrahma who looks set to depart the club this summer.

Frank likes to utilise a fluid front three that can regularly interchange and Ghoddos firmly fits that mould with him able to be utilised in several attacking roles.