AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Asian Cup has always captivated audiences with its moments of sheer genius, brilliant celebrations and – above all – stunning goals.

As we build up towards the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the-AFC.com continues the AFC Asian Cup Greatest Goals Bracket Challenge with the Round of 16.

Kicking off the Round of 16 is Islamic Republic of Iran’s Sardar Azmoun who goes up against Younes Mahmoud of Iraq.

Sardar Azmoun (IRN) vs Younes Mahmoud (IRQ)

Sardar Azmoun (IRN)

2015 AFC Asian Cup

Qatar v Islamic Republic of Iran (15.01.2015)

Sardar Azmoun scored a fabulous opportunistic goal which earned Iran a 1-0 win over Qatar and a place in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals.

Solid Qatari defending had kept Iran at bay until shortly after half-time in Sydney when Azmoun’s instinctive touch and shot ended their resistance and sent a partisan crowd wild.

Younes Mahmoud (IRQ)

2007 AFC Asian Cup

Iraq v Saudi Arabia (29.07.2007)

One of the most iconic moments in the history of Iraq’s 2007 AFC Asian Cup campaign was their triumph over Saudi Arabia in the final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The deadlock was broken in the 71st minute when Iraq midfielder Hawar Mulla Mohammed sent in a corner from the right and Younes Mahmoud rose high to nod home the winner past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Yasser Al Mosailem.

