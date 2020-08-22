Zenit striker Azmoun scores against Tambov [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – ST. PETERSBURG, Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun scored against Tambov in a match Zenit won 4-1.

In the match, held in Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, Douglas Santos opened the scoring for the host in the 41st minute and Malcom made it 2-0 two minutes after the break.

Aleksandr Yerokhin scored Zenit’s third goal in the 68th minute and Azmoun was on target in the 74th minute.

With five minutes remaining, Kirill Panchenko scored a consolation goal for the visiting team.

Title holder Zenit sits top of the Russian Premiere League (RPL) table with four wins out of four matches.