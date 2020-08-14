Sampdoria interested in Majid Hosseini [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – GENOA, Italian Serie A football team Sampdoria have shown interest in signing Trabzonspor defender Majid Hosseini.

Local media have reported that Trabzonspor has requested €5 million for its Iranian defender.

Hosseini joined the Turkish football team in July 2018 from Esteghlal on a three-year contract.

He represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Hosseini came off the bench in the match against Morocco and was in starting line-up for the matches against Spain and Portugal in Group B of the 2018 World Cup.

Hosseini has played 39 matches for Trabzonspor and scored one goal.