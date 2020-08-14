0 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Asian Cup has always captivated audiences with its moments of sheer genius, brilliant celebrations and – above all – stunning goals.

As we build up towards the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the-AFC.com kicks off the AFC Asian Cup Bracket Challenge which will feature 32 mouthwatering goals from previous editions of the Continent’s premier national team competition.

Kicking off the AFC Asian Cup Bracket Challenge is Islamic Republic of Iran’s Sardar Azmoun who goes up against Mao Jianqing of China PR.

Sardar Azmoun (IRN) vs Mao Jianqing (CHN)

Sardar Azmoun (IRN)

2015 AFC Asian Cup

Qatar v Islamic Republic of Iran (15.01.2015)

Sardar Azmoun scored a fabulous opportunistic goal which earned Iran a 1-0 win over Qatar and a place in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals. Solid Qatari defending had kept Iran at bay until shortly after half-time in Sydney when Azmoun’s instinctive touch and shot ended their resistance and sent a partisan crowd wild.

Mao Jianqing (CHN)

2007 AFC Asian Cup

China PR v Islamic Republic of Iran (15.07.2007)

China PR were 1-0 up thanks to Shao Jiayi’s early goal and the 2004 AFC Asian Cup runners-up doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Zheng Zhi crossed from the right and found Mao free in the area. The striker had plenty of time to bring the ball down and slam his 12-yard shot past a diving Hassan Roudbarian.

