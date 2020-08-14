Iran Futsal unchanged in World Futsal Ranking

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran futsal team remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking.

Team Melli stayed in sixth place in the world with 1603 points and is still the best Asian team in the ranking.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1810 and 1801 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Japan and Thailand are 16th and 17th in the ranking with 1368 and 1325 points, respectively.

Iran national futsal team was preparing for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship while all Asian competitions have been postponed to 2021.