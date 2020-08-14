AFC Champions League to go ahead as scheduled

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Although AFC has decided to postpone the World Cup qualifiers to 2021, the other competitions are set to take place as scheduled.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA on Wednesday announced that they have decided to postpone the remaining 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifying matches to 2021, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in numerous countries on the continent.

But the other marquee competitions, namely the AFC Champions League (ACL), AFC Cup, and AFC U-16 and U-19 Championships, which are slated to be hosted at a centralized venue will stick to schedule.

The U-16 tournament is proposed to take place from November 25 to December 12, 2020, in Bahrain.

Iran has been drawn in Group A along with Bahrain, Indonesia and North Korea.