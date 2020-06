(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AMIENS, Iran international attacking midfielder Saman Ghoddos will reportedly leave Amiens in the summer.

The Swedish-born Iranian international joined the French Ligue 1 Amiens from Ostersunds FK in August 2018.

Amiens paid €4 million to sign Ghoddos.

Now, French site le11amienois.fr has reported that the 26-year-old player will leave the team.

In August 2019, Ghoddos was suspended from all games for four months by FIFA for failing to honor an agreement to join Huesca.