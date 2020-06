(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic attended the ‘Golden Coach Congress’.

The Golden Coach Congress electronically brought together a cast of coaches and specialists from the world of football on June 12 and 13.

Wenger, Valverde, Seedorf, Del Bosque, Hierro, Camacho, Clemente and Pochettino talked about football in this congress.

Skocic will reportedly return to Iran next week to monitor the league’s matches.