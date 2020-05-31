Club Brugge want to sell Kaveh Rezaei

1 views

Tasnim – BRUGGE, Club Brugge only wants to sell Iranian striker Kaveh Rezaei, voetbal24.be reported.

Rezaei plays at Charleroi on loan and must return to Brugge at the end of the season.

The Belgian site has reported that Charleroi is not going to buy the forward and it also opens the door for Antwerp.

Rezaei has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for Charleroi in the current season.

voetbal24.be has also reported that Club Brugge has received offers from non-Belgian teams for the forward.