Milan enters the race to sign Azmoun

1 views

Tasnim – MILAN, AC Milan has entered the race alongside Serie A rival Napoli to land Zenit St. Petersburg winger Sardar Azmoun.

The 25-year-old has been hugely impressive since his move to Zenit, amassing 26 goals and 10 assists in 45 competitive appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarket.

Calciomercato.com is reporting that Azmoun is aware of Napoli’s strong interest as he is the main target of sporting director of Cristiano Giuntoli to reinforce the attack.

However, Zenit considers him to be a player at the center of its project and has sent a message: offers of less than 30 million euros will not be considered. Napoli is convinced it can get Azmoun, but it has all the slots for non-EU citizens occupied.

In the meantime, Milan has held initial talks with his agent Fali Ramadani – the same man who represents Ante Rebic – and in the coming weeks it will be understood if the interest will result in a real negotiation.