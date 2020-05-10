Napoli ‘move for €15m Azmoun’

1 views

Football Italia – NAPLES, Napoli have reportedly made their first moves for Zenit St Petersburg star Sardar Azmoun, who is rated at €15m.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are ‘focusing’ their attentions on Azmoun – a long-term target – and see him as a possible replacement for Dries Mertens.

As for the Iran forward, the newspaper assures he is open to the switch and ‘feels ready’ to play in Serie A.

The 25-year-old is quoted as having a valuation of ‘around €15m’ and the Partenopei have initiated the ‘first contacts’ for his signature.

However, La Gazzetta warns Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will not formally negotiate for the player until Mertens’ future is addressed.

What is not a problem, on the other hand, is Azmoun fitting into the club’s non-EU quota.

Leandrinho is likeliest to make way after failing to make a single appearance in three years at the San Paolo.

Failing that, the pinksheet claims Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with Hirving Lozano.

Lozano is Napoli’s record signing at €50m, so Aurelio De Laurentiis will not sell the Mexican for anything considerably less.