Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national beach soccer team remained unchanged in the world ranking.

Team Melli is the top team in Asia with 2309 points.

Iran defended its title at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in November.

Portugal replaced Brazil at top of the ranking with 4266 points.

Brazil moved down to second place with 4245 points.

Italy and Russia are third and fourth with 3946 and 3923 points, respectively.