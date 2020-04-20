Arsenal join Leicester City in exciting £30m transfer chase for Azmoun [Report]

1 views

Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun has also been linked with a move to Everton, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for forward Sardar Azmoun, who has been linked with a move to Leicester City.

The Zenit St Petersburg striker is also said to be interesting City’s Premier League rivals Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United as well as Serie A side Napoli.

Website AreaNapoli report that Azmoun is also wanted by Arsenal, who are planning for a possible departure of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is said to be wanted by Real Madrid and could be on the move this summer.

Azmoun, who is reportedly set to cost any buying team between 30 and 35 million Euros, has scored ten goals in 21 Russian top tier matches while contributing six assists for Sergey Semak’s side.

Brendan Rodgers’ side was linked with a move for Azmoun back in May 2018, with Everton and Wolves also linked then.

Azmoun has improved in just under two years, with the 25-year-old heading into the World Cup in Russia off the back of an underwhelming campaign with Rubin Kazan.

However his strike rate with his country, Iran, is impressive with 31 goals in 46 matches.

Azmoun, who began his career with Iranian side Sepahan, also counts Rostov among his former clubs.