Atletico Madrid joins Napoli in battle for Azmoun [Report]

Football Italia – NAPLES, Napoli face competition from Atletico Madrid and West Ham United for Zenit St Petersburg’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

The Partenopei have been repeatedly linked with an offer for Azmoun, who is 25 years old and spent practically his entire career in Russia with Rubin Kazan, Rostov and since 2019 Zenit.

According to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspaper, Napoli will engage in a bidding war with Atletico Madrid and West Ham.

It’s believed the price-tag is going to reach €25m, as he scored 14 goals in 29 competitive games for Zenit this season.

Azmoun has 31 goals in 46 senior caps for Iran.