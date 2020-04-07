Remembering Sirous Ghayeghran

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Late legendary footballer Sirous Ghayeghran remains frozen in time for any Iranian football fan.

The fans remember him as a hero who scored one of the most memorable goals in Iranian football history against South Korea in the semi-final round of the 1990 Asian Games.

Iran eventually won the title after beating North Korea on penalties.

Ghayeghran died in a car crash along with his eight-year-old son Rastin on his way home from Bandar Anzali on April 7, 1998, at the age of 36.

The football devotees commemorate his death anniversary in his hometown Bandar Anzali but his family has announced that the ceremony will not be held due to coronavirus concerns and requested them to stay home.

In February 1986, Ghayeghran, who was known for his long-range shooting ability, made his debut for the Iran national team against Pakistan.

One year later, he became the Team Melli captain after most of the veteran players resigned from playing due to rising dissatisfaction with the football federation.

In 1988, thanks to Ghayeghran’s leadership an underprepared and inexperienced Iran won a bronze medal in the Asian Cup tournament. He and Mehdi Fonoonizadeh came out as the two players with their trademark long-range shots, which usually compensated for Iran’s shortage in the area of teamwork.

Ghayeghran finished his international career with 43 caps and six goals.

He played in football clubs Malavan, Al Gharrafa, Esteghlal Anzali and Keshavarz.