Sardar Azmoun nominated for RPL Player of The Month [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – ST. PETERSBURG, Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun has been nominated as player of the month at the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Azmoun scored three goals and assisted one in March.

The Zenit St. Petersburg striker will vie with Sochi players Aleksandr Kokorin and Christian Noboa and Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Azmoun completed a transfer to Zenit Saint Petersburg from Rubin Kazan in February 2019 after an impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 with Team Melli.

The RPL Player of the Month will be decided by a poll.