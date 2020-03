(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi will reportedly join a Greek team in the summer.

He joined Tractor in 2018 from Olympiacos but failed to make a splash in the Iranian football team.

Sdna.gr has reported that the 20-year-old midfielder will leave the Tabriz-based football team to join an unnamed Greek team.

Hajsafi has also played in Greek football team Panionios.