Milad Nejad joins Eintracht Norderstedt

Eintrachtnorderstedt.de – NORDERSTEDT, For the defensive and central midfield, Milad Nejad from SV Wehen Wiesbaden will move to Ochsenzoller Straße! The native of Hamburg has been through the complete junior performance center of Hamburger SV since the U9 and already made his debut as an 18-year-old in the regional league. In his last season at HSV, he led the U21s as captain on the field.

After 42 Regional League games, he made the jump to the 3rd. League to SV Wehen Wiesbaden, for which he scored eight times in 3. Liga played in the DFB Cup against Bayern Munich. After he was denied the breakthrough there, Milad Nejad Haji Lor, as he is called by his full name, is now back home.

“Milad was our absolute desired player for the position in the central midfield,” said Frank Spitzer, head of sports, said that the 22-year-old was in a statement. League has decided to move to Norderstedt. “When the door opened, we invested everything because it will become a very important building block in the center. We are infinitely glad that he chose us.”

Nejad himself felt “energeous trust” in the conversations and sees his move to Norderstedt “ as a huge opportunity to play me back into the shop window. I am very much looking forward to Eintracht Norderstedt and I am really looking forward to having maximum success with the team. I can’t wait to get started and I’m good that we can play a good role this year.”

Nejad should be an important factor for this. “Milad, despite his young age, is already ready to take responsibility on the pitch. With his individual quality, he will definitely reinforce us. I believe that everyone in the club can be happy that Milad will play for us this season,” said Frank Spitzer.

Nejad already contested his first training session after his signature and is expected to play in Sunday’s Test match against FC St’s U23s. Pauli is already in use.