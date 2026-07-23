Iran U23 drawn into Group B for Asian Games

Xinhua.net – NAGOYA, Iran will face China, the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Group B of the 2026 Asian Games men’s football tournament following Thursday’s draw in Nagoya.

The men’s tournament will feature 15 teams following Iraq’s withdrawal, with the top two sides from each of the four groups advancing to the quarterfinals.

Groups A, B and C each contain four teams, while Group D consists of three, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Host Japan will face Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong in Group A, while Vietnam was drawn alongside Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kuwait in Group C.