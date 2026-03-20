AFC: Iran still set to play at World Cup

The Albertan – KUALA LUMPUR, A leading soccer official in Asia says Iran is still set to play at the World Cup which kicks off in June in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Also on Monday in Tehran, a government spokesman again stressed it was for FIFA to explain why U.S. President Donald Trump suggested last week Iran players’ “life and safety” could be at risk by playing at the World Cup.

In a social media post last week in reaction to comments from Trump, Iran’s soccer team said “no one can exclude” it from the global tournament where it should be a strong contender to advance to the knockout rounds.

On Monday, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said it had heard nothing to suggest Iran won’t contest the World Cup.

“They are our member. We want them to play,” he told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, where the AFC is based. “As far as we know, Iran is playing.

“It’s a very emotional moment, everybody is saying a lot of things. At the end of the day it’s the (Iran soccer) federation who should decide if they’re playing and, as for today, the federation … has told us that they’re going to the World Cup.”