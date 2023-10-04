Goalkeeper Sosha Makani signs for KFUM-Kameratene Oslo

Nettavison.no – OSLO, Sosha Makani is back in Norwegian football, and is ready to play in the Obos league.

Sosha Makani is probably best remembered among Norwegians for his time in Mjøndalen, where he ended up with close to 100 games for the club.

His contract with the brown jerseys expired before the season, and the 36-year-old has been without a club since.

Now, on the other hand, KFUM Oslo confirms that they have signed the Iranian for the rest of the season, and the veteran goalkeeper will thus help the Oslo club towards direct promotion to the Eliteserien.

Makani is on the books with five international matches for Iran, and has over 50 matches in the Eliteserien behind him.

When Nettavisen called YMCA’s general manager Thor-Erik Stenberg for comment, he says that things have gone quickly.

– Our keeper Andreas Vedeler has unfortunately suffered a long-term injury, so we simply need someone in. Then we have looked after Makani a bit, and he has been here for a few days. The window is closed, so we don’t really have the opportunity to sign a player, but there are different rules for goalkeepers. This enables us to do this.

– He has almost a million followers on Instagram. Is it the marketing department that ordered this signing?

– I actually didn’t know that, but it’s pretty cool then. It’s probably time for the YMCA to get some exposure abroad too, says the manager and laughs out loud.

Throughout 2023, he has trained with the 3rd division club Hønefoss, and told in an interview with Drammens Tidende that he has been waiting to be granted Norwegian citizenship.

Now he has got it, and is no longer under the foreign quota in Norwegian clubs.