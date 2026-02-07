PGPL: Fajr Sepasi defeat Tractor, Esteghlal defeats Shams Azar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – SHIRAZ, Fajr Sepasi secured a 2–1 victory over Tractor in Matchweek 20 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mehdi Sharifi gave the hosts the lead in the 38th minute at the Pars Stadium in Shiraz, but Tractor responded quickly as Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh equalized just three minutes later.

With eight minutes remaining, Meysam Moradi headed home the winner to seal an important home win for Fajr Sepasi.

Despite the defeat, Tractor remain top of the table with 35 points, level with Esteghlal but ahead on goal difference.

Elsewhere on Friday, Sepahan defeated Kheybar 1–0 at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, with Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi scoring the decisive goal in the 36th minute.

Earlier, on Thursday, Esteghlal edged Shams Azar 3–2 in Tehran.

Saturday’s fixtures will see Aluminum host Zob Ahan, while bottom-placed Mes face Esteghlal Khuzestan in Rafsanjan.

On Sunday, Malavan welcome Persepolis in Bandar Anzali, Chadormalou host Paykan in Yazd, and Foolad take on Gol Gohar in Ahvaz.